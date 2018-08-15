The GamesBeat Decides podcast is here this week to present other people’s work as their own. On this week’s episode, hosts Mike Minotti and Jeffrey Grubb talk about new developments in the Filip Miucin plagiarism story at IGN, Ninja’s no-girls-allowed rule, and Discord’s new store.

Mike and Jeff also gush more about Dead Cells, and they get into the new World of Warcraft expansion.

Join us, won’t you?

