We have a lot of ground to cover here in the Heartland Tech section. But despite spanning the South, the Midwest, and the Mountain West region, I sometimes feel like I’m covering startups in the same handful of cities. That’s why I was pleased to see a report out this week from Chicago-based VC firm M25 on the Best Startups in the Midwest that doesn’t cover just the usual suspects. Rather, it judges the 54 most populated metro areas in the Midwest based on three categories: the presence of startups and the overall startup environment; access to talent and other resources; and the overall friendliness of the business climate.

M25’s managing director Victor Gutwein told me in an email that the report is based off of an internal project his firm conducted a few years ago.

“For a VC firm focused on the Midwest region, we quickly found that this means a lot of ground to cover — exciting startups are coming out of dozens of different ecosystems,” Gutwein said. “So this started as an internal project for us to objectively determine where we should be spending our time. Questions like ‘Is this city worth visiting 3 times a year or 4?’ as our team has limited bandwidth.”

The takeaways from the report are limited, as M25 doesn’t share their entire methodology, but it’s a good starting point to think about how different cities in the Midwest stack up against one another — particularly smaller cities that are often overlooked. While larger cities like Chicago, Minneapolis, and Pittsburgh will of course have more startups, smaller cities can offer a lower cost of living, or more hands-on support from the government for startup organizations. M25 in particular cites the Indiana college towns of Lafayette, Bloomington, and South Bend as smaller cities with a favorable business environment that have received quite a bit of support from the government.

GUEST: Cisco’s announcement this month that it intends to acquire Ann Arbor-based cybersecurity startup Duo Security for a whopping $2.35 billion shines a light on the Midwest’s increasing strength in the cybersecurity space. Given that Ann Arbor is relatively small compared to cities like Chicago and New York, such a large exit might come as a […]

As Facebook is putting more resources behind its video content, the company announced today that it is ‘acquihiring’ a small Utah startup that specializes in adding social features to video. Vidpresso, headquartered in Ogden, Utah, is selling its technology to Facebook, and Facebook is taking on its seven-person team.

Many U.S. cities are wrestling with how to build a healthy “pipeline” of techtalent. But too often those solutions are limited to the addition of new STEM degrees at traditional higher education institutions or coding classes in local K-12 schools. In Pittsburgh, local seed stage investor Innovation Works is interested in another issue: how […]

Time moves slowly when you’re waiting for a big announcement, and it feels like Amazon’s is taking forever. It’s been nearly a year since the ecommerce behemoth said it would select a city for its second North American headquarters. You probably know the high points by now. It’s a projected $5 billion investment in a campus and up to 50,000 high-paying jobs over the next decade or two. It’s a game-changer for any city in terms of jobs, housing affordability and the city’s character — and Atlanta is one of the finalists. (via Atlanta Inno)

Since its launch in 2013, Scanalytics has become one of the most notable tech startups in the state of Wisconsin. The startup, whose headquarters are in Milwaukee, makes floor sensor technology to track and collect data on human movement patterns. At first, the company was only selling its technology to retailers and trade show organizers who were interested in how visitors navigated their stores and spaces, but Scanalytics has since found other industries to tap into as well. (via Wisconson Inno)

In a deal that further validates the vibrancy of the Midwest tech scene, leaders at Kansas City-based Flyover Capital are lauding the sale of its second portfolio firm since its launch in 2014. Flyover – a venture capital firm whose mission is to fuel the next generation of tech startups in the Midwest – is enjoying the sizable exit of Agrible, an Illinois-based ag tech startup, said Flyover partner Keith Molzer. Agrible sold to Nutrien, based in Loveland, Colorado, for $63 million. “They have worked diligently to build a great company and having Nutrien acquire the company is a great testament to their team and the technology they have built.” (via Startland news)

Dennis Lower, longtime president and CEO of Cortex, a self-styled innovation hub and technology district in St. Louis, calls the sprawling, 200-plus-acre development “a handshake to the millennial workforce” in this Midwestern city. Since 2010, when Lower arrived, Cortex, a nonprofit development and a public-private collaboration between local universities and businesses, positioned geographically between Washington University and St. Louis University, has become a nexus of the new economy. (via Curbed)

