THQ Nordic announced today that it has acquired the rights to the TimeSplitters series, a trilogy of first-person shooters that released in the early 2000s.

TimeSplitters is a successor to the popular Nintendo 64 shooters GoldenEye 007 and Perfect Dark. Ex-Rare employees created TimeSplitters developer Free Radical Design. That studio eventually became Deep Silver Dambuster, which THQ Nordic owns.

While Halo was king of console first-person shooters during that generation, TimeSplitters had loyal fans that enjoyed its robust customization options for multiplayer, including tools for making your own levels (an impressive feature for its time). The franchise also stands out with unique and zany characters, like Duckman Drake (who is, in fact, a duck).

The last entry, TimeSplitters: Future Perfect, came out in 2005. The series has been on ice since then. Now that THQ Nordic owns the rights to the series and Deep Silver Dambuster, it could develop the new TimeSplitters game that fans have been waiting over a decade for. This could give THQ Nordic a new shooter franchise to bank on, and people’s nostalgia for the old games could help make it a success.

THQ Nordic specializes in acquiring IP. Once Nordic Games, the company began its modern vision when it acquired the assets of the defunct publisher THQ in 2013. That gave it the rights to series like Darksiders, and it is now working on Darksiders 3.