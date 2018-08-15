Xbox Live isn’t working for everyone at the moment. Microsoft has confirmed the issue on its Xbox Live status site, and players are complaining about the outage on social media. This is preventing people from signing into Xbox Live, which causes issues loading just about any digital purchase on the platform.

If you are unable to sign into Xbox Live, you will have difficulty loading up your downloaded games — although physical discs should still work if you go into offline mode. This outage is also causing issues for people trying to watch streaming video on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and more.

Microsoft says it is working to address the connectivity errors.

“Our engineers and developers are actively continuing to work to resolve the issue causing some members to have problems signing in to Xbox Live,” reads the status page.

While Xbox Live is primarily known as the networking service on Xbox One, this is also a problem for anyone using the service to connect with friends in Minecraft on mobile phones or to launch Microsoft games like Sea of Thieves on PC. The publisher has noted that Xbox Live is down across Xbox One, Xbox 360, Windows 10, and other devices.