The popular website Gfycat and PC game extension creator Overwolf are launching a way to make it easy for players to create instant gaming GIFs, which gamers share on social media for bragging rights for victories or funny fails.

Animated GIFs are the silly moving images associated with Internet memes in the 31-year-old graphics interchange format. GIFs are often the progenitors of viral internet memes. Gfycat has more than 2.5 million creators who have produced more than 40 million GIFs that reach more than 180 million monthly viewers.

Gfycat and Overwolf today released a new integration that allows players to instantly produce high-quality GIFs of their best gaming moments in real time.

“Products for gamers are a major priority at Gfycat,” said Gfycat’s CEO, Richard Rabbat, in a statement. “We partnered with Overwolf because of the extensive in-game services their platform enables, along with their long history in the PC gaming space.”

Image Credit: Gfycat

Gfycat has been innovating GIFs for years, changing them from slow, smeared visuals into quality video loops, indistinguishable from full-quality footage. In the past, gamers were forced to record their games (typically using a screen record), and then manually create and cut videos, before converting them into GIFs via Gfycat.com’s creator tools.

But with the new tools, Gfycat expects a lot more gaming content thanks to Overwolf, which is a PC platform for gamers providing access to tons of in-game tools, apps and extensions. The company works with hundreds of developers around the world to improve gaming experiences and player results in many popular games. With Gfycat’s integration in Overwolf, gamers can now easily and quickly create high-quality GIFs straight from their game’s end-screen.

“Besides gaming, players love nothing more than to share their experiences” said Overwolf’s CEO, Uri Marchand, in a statement. “Our partnership with Gfycat will bring best-in-market GIF creation tools into Overwolf, enabling millions of players to quickly create and share their best (and worst) moments with other gamers. We’re proud to work with Gfycat and cannot wait to see the awesome GIFs our community will create.”