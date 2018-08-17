The Discord Store is still in a limited soft launch in Canada, but developer Hero Blocks is already planning to bring its upcoming robotic-sports sim Mad Machines to that service as part of its First On Discord program. As Discord expands its service from communications to also selling games, it announced that it will help fund indie releases that will appear first on Discord before moving on to other platforms after about 60 days. And now Hero Blocks is one of the first developers to announce that it has taken that offer.

The Discord Store still doesn’t have a launch data for the rest of the world, and neither does Mad Machines. But Hero Blocks plans to the game off to attendees at the PAX West fan event at the end of this month. The developer will then start selling the game later this year.

Mad Machines has a Rocket League vibe, but instead of car soccer … it is more like robot tennis, golf, and … a bunch of other sports. Maybe you should just watch the video.

“Players who are looking to show off their personal skill with managing precision-based controls, team up with friends or just enjoy some good old-fashioned, rump-stomping melee action should play Mad Machines,” Hero Blocks chief executive Carsten Nissen said. “The action is fast with matches lasting four minutes — plenty of time for the most creative and fierce play to be rewarded like a viking entering Valhalla.”

And the studio is also looking for similar rewards when it comes to its business decisions. Discord is a massive platform with more than 130 million people using it to congregate and communicate online. Mad Machines will have a verified Discord server to communicate with fans, and it could benefit by having prime placement when that store goes live for everyone.