Microsoft today released a new preview for PCs with easier access to the Your Phone app. This build is from the RS5 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update the company plans to release later this year (likely in October 2018). The company is also releasing builds from the 19H1 branch, which, as its name indicates, will arrive in the first half of next year.

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released five major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, and April 2018 Update.

The Your Phone app lets you access your phone’s content — like text messages, photos, and notifications — right on your Windows 10 PC. Your Phone has received a new desktop pin, a slightly easier way to get to than going through the all apps list in the Start Menu or hitting the Windows key and searching for it. This entry point is the only thing that’s new — Your Phone still only works with Android devices and is limited to syncing photos.

We still don’t know what the next update will be called, but the rumor is it will be “Windows 10 October 2018 Update.” Today’s build has confirmed the version number — Windows 10 version 1809 – which means Windows Insiders will likely see RS5 finalized in September. Assuming this update follows its predecessors, the public will get it a month later.

This desktop build also includes the following general bug fixes and improvements:

Updated the Emoji Panel to now support search and tooltips for the Emoji 11 emoji that were added recently. These keywords will also populate text predictions when typing with the touch keyboard.

Fixed an issue where the taskbar flyouts (network, volume, etc) no longer had an acrylic background in recent builds.

Fixed an issue affecting certain apps where after quitting the app from its systray icon, the next time the app launched it would only display its systray icon (and not the corresponding open app window).

Fixed an issue in recent builds resulting in Spotlight taking an unusually long time to switch pictures after selecting “Not a fan” from under “Like what you see?”

Updated the image size limit for clipboard history (WIN + V) from 1MB to 4MB to accommodate the potential size of full screen screenshots taken on a high-DPI devices.

Fixed an issue where if you opened Cortana and then clicked the Notebook icon before starting your search, then window would end up truncated.

Fixed an issue where if Action Center was already open, Narrator wouldn’t announce incoming notifications.

Fixed an issue resulting in autoplay notifications not appearing recently until you pressed WIN.

Fixed an issue where if you received a toast, manually dismissed it, and immediately received another toast, you would hear the second toast ding but not appear.

Fixed an issue where if Settings was open to “Bluetooth & Other Devices” and then minimized to the taskbar, when you tried to resume the app Settings would crash.

Fixed an issue from recent builds where the first time you manually selected the date in Date & Time Settings, it would revert to Jan 1st.

Fixed an issue resulting in the Min/Max buttons in the Microsoft Store app frame overlapping the app content if it was open when switching from tablet mode into desktop mode.

Fixed an issue from recent builds resulting in share target windows (aka the app you select when prompted from the Share UI) not closing when you pressed Alt+F4 or the X.

Fixed an issue resulting in IMEs not being able to type East Asian characters into forms in Microsoft Edge.

Some adjustments to improve the amount of CPU that cdpusersvc uses.

Fixed the issue causing PCs to bugcheck (GSOD) when deleting a local folder that is synced to OneDrive.

Today’s update bumps the Windows 10 build number for the RS5 branch from 17738 (made available to testers on August 14) to build 17741.

This build has three known issues:

When you use the Ease of Access Make Text bigger setting, you might see text clipping issues, or find that text is not increasing in size everywhere.

Narrator sometimes does not read in the Settings app when you navigate using Tab and arrow keys. Try switching to Narrator Scan mode temporarily. And when you turn Scan mode off again, Narrator will now read when you navigate using Tab and arrows key. Alternatively, you can restart Narrator to work around this issue.

After setting up a Windows Mixed Reality headset for the first time on this build with motion controllers, the controllers may need to be re-paired a second time before appearing in the headset.

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.