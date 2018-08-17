One of China’s most significant personal financial services groups will preview its “Smart City” project, which will focus on smart solutions to city operations.

HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 17, 2018–

Please replace the release dated August 16, 2018 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The corrected release reads:

PING AN SET TO REVEAL SMART CITY PROJECT

One of China’s most significant personal financial services groups will preview its “Smart City” project, which will focus on smart solutions to city operations.

One of China’s largest personal financial service groups, Ping An, is debuting its innovative new Smart City and AI initiatives at next week’s China Smart City Expo in Shenzhen, China.

As one of the expo’s key organizers, Ping An will be launching their new “1+N” platform. Through their Smart City initiative, the Ping An will cement its status as a global technology and financial services powerhouse.

Ping An’s Smart City “1+N” platform is based on four core technologies: intelligent cognition, AI, blockchain and cloud technology. This platform, namely a set of the Smart City Cloud, integrates Ping An’s globally leading innovation technologies, and strongly supports 10 core smart city sectors including: smart administration, insurance, security, transportation, port, financial trade, finance, education, healthcare, real estate, environmental protection, and elderly care.

Ping An’s Smart City Cloud platform has provided cloud-hosted medical insurance, finance, education and real estate services in over 200 cities across China. In Shenzhen, Ping An provides “smart communication” services to help with traffic congestion and improve air quality. Similarly in Zhangzhou, Ping An is continuously helping the government in operation efficiency enhancement and resource controls. Furthermore, Ping An also cooperates with city officials to support elderly care by improving the quality of life for senior residents in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Wuhan.

At the fourth annual China Smart City Expo — which is a leading tech and innovation conference — over 400 enterprises and organizations will showcase their new innovations and projects, focusing on the “smart cities” theme. It also coincides with China’s current rapid advancement of smart city and artificial intelligence innovation. China is becoming a leader in developing smart cities, spearheading 500 of the world’s 1000 pilot projects. Ping An’s massive investment in science and technology has great significance both nationwide and globally.

Alibaba has a special focus on the development of urban business, Tencent’s competitive edge lies in making connections, and Huawei strength is seen in the application of fundamental technologies. Ping An is different in that it offers comprehensive solutions for smart cities. These four tech giants have formulated the “PATH to Smart Cities” in China.

This makes Ping An’s investment in this space crucial to smart cities’ development around the country and globally. With Ping An leading the pack, the group’s effort is making a positive impact on China’s economic and social status on the world stage.

The expo is set to take place from Aug. 21-23, 2018 in Shenzhen, with Ping An exhibiting at the conference’s Special Booth for Ping An Smart City in Hall 1, Booth B006.

About Ping An:

Ping An, with the most comprehensive range of financial business licenses, the widest business scope, and the most compact shareholding structure, currently ranks 29th out of the Global Fortune 500. Founded in 1988 in Shekou, Shenzhen, Ping An has become one of few major financial groups in China to provide customers with a full range of financial products and services, including insurance, banking and investment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005731/en/

For Ping An

William Schwartz, +1-347-508-3103

info@rootcomms.com