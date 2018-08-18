Off the back of announcing PSVR has sold three million units worldwide, Sony just revealed the top 10 most-played VR games in North America.

It’s Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR that comes out on top. The 2017 port of the open-world epic role-playing game remains one of Upload’s favorite VR experiences to date, so we’re not surprised to see it top the list even if it did come out a year later than many of the other titles. No doubt the PSVR Skyrim bundle released last year helped in that department.

Up next is Sony London’s launch compilation, PlayStation VR Worlds. The game offers a handful of short experiences that take you deep below the sea and pit you in the middle of a heist in London. The game comes bundled in with a lot of PSVR units so, again, we’re not surprised to see it doing so well.

The first game not to be bundled in with the headset is Rec Room, which is in the third spot. It’s free to play but its an excellent social VR app that earns its place. Arguably PSVR’s biggest triple-A title, Resident Evil 7, comes in at fourth. Yesterday, we reported that the game had passed 500,000 VR users, though that was worldwide.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

PlayStation VR Worlds

Rec Room

Resident Evil 7

The Playroom VR

Job Simulator

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Batman: Arkham VR

Farpoint

Superhot VR

Some other interesting things to note. Farpoint, for example, is at number 9. The first-person shooter (FPS) is best played with Sony’s PSVR Aim Controller, so we wonder if that suggests a lot of PSVR owners also have that kit, though it can be played with a DualShock 4 too. Other launch titles in the list include Job Simulator, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, and Batman: Arkham VR. Superhot VR just makes it into the 10 spot, likely because it’s so darn good.

Sony hasn’t released a similar list for Europe yet.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2018