The Spy Who Shrunk Me from Catland is an upcoming tongue-in-cheek VR stealth game that appears to take heavy inspiration from the likes of No One Live Forever and film spies like Austin Powers and James Bond.

Based on the trailer above it looks a bit like I Expect You To Die and Budget Cuts had a smooth, stealthy love child. In this Cold War-era spy thriller you play as Agent Audrey Smoothspy armed with a shrink ray tasked with infiltrating Moscow and stopping Soveit General, Bolscotchkovich.

“The Spy Who Shrunk Me is a tongue-in-cheek spy adventure, a love letter to spy movies, immersive simulations and other games in the stealth genre,” Catland Ltd. CEO Tomi Toikka said in a prepared statement. “Armed with a shrink ray, you can shrink and dip Soviet soldiers into paper shredders and make them run in a hamster wheel – or shrink yourself to get past opponents. Just don’t get stomped.”

The Spy Who Shrunk Me is slated for release on Steam sometime in 2018 and will have support for Rift, Vive, and Windows VR headsets, in addition to non-VR PCs in one package.