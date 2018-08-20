Electronic Arts announced that the open beta for Battlefield V will start on September 4 for early access folk and on September 6 for everyone else.

The company made the announcement on stage at Nvidia’s pre-Gamescom event in Cologne, Germany, where Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang showed a demo of what Battlefield V would look like with Nvidia’s new GeForce RTX 2000 graphics cards.

Last week, EA’s DICE studio showed off a new trailer for Battlefield V ahead of Gamescom, showing a new battle royale mode in the game, which debuts on October 19 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The open beta will showcase the Rotterdam map on Conquest mode as well as the Arctic Fjord map on both Conquest and Grand Operations. Revealed just last week, the Rotterdam map will immerse players in a battle fought throughout the streets of Holland where the game’s dynamic physicality and destruction will be on full display.

New to the Battlefield franchise, Grand Operations (the battle royale mode) is a multiplayer experience across multiple maps and modes that takes players through a narrative journey inspired by historical events. EA will preview the mode for attendees of Gamescom this week.

Dice also showed Battlefield V running on Nvidia’s new RTX technology, with a demo that showed how the reflections would look on a shiny car if an explosion went off nearby.

“It’s always been important to us as a studio to stay one step ahead as we look to increase the graphical fidelity in games,” said Christian Holmquist, technical director at Dice, in a statement. “With this new NVIDIA RTX platform, more detail than ever before can now be seen on the battlefield, from recognizing the flash of a muzzle being reflected off a car to spotting the detailed reflection of a devastated facade in a splash of water on the ground. Things in the environment will feel more lifelike and real and all-out war will never look the same.”