Dell is one of a number of companies that are making big announcements at the Gamescom fan event in Cologne, Germany. Between its core brand and its subsidiary Alienware, Dell had a lot to show off including new high-end monitors, impressive new gaming laptops, and more.

“Gamescom gives us the opportunity to come to Europe each summer and bring some of our hottest innovations to 350,000 enthusiastic visitors,” Dell gaming general manager Frank Azor said. “We’re proud to fulfill their expectations this year with multiple announcements including new technologies on all our Alienware systems, helping players to compete at their best.”

The rundown starts with Dell’s new G series monitors. The company has established itself as one of the best monitor manufacturers, and it has set the tone in terms of minimum-bezel designs. Now, Dell is emphasizing the gaming market with a 24-inch 1080p screen with 144Hz refresh rate and a 27-inch 1440p 155Hz display. It is promising a 1ms response time for each monitor as well as support for AMD’s FreeSync. Both are launching August 28, and Dell is asking $320 for the 24-inch monitor and $550 for the 27-inch.

These new monitors build on Dell’s young G series, which it introduced earlier this year with a lineup of high-powered laptops that are winning over some fans. But while those continue to perform, it’s now time for Alienware to update its gaming notebooks instead.

The Alienware 15 and 17 are launching tomorrow, August 21. The 15-inch system starts at $1,400. The 17-inch model starts at $1,600. But you can add in a ton of extra features and improved components to inflate that price. Both models support up to 4K displays with the option for G-sync. You can even choose a 120Hz 1440p screen with 400 nits of peak brightness.

Other spec options include up to 32GB of memory, support for up to three storage drives, and a CPU as powerful as a 6-core Intel i9-8950HK. As for the video card, you can do a Radeon RX 570, or the GTX 1060, 1070, or 1080 from Nvidia.

Finally, speaking of graphics cards and Alienware, the new Aurora and Area 51 desktops with support for Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2070, 2080, or 2080 Ti GPUs go up for preorder in September. The Area 51 also comes with an option for Intel’s 18-core i9 chip for people who want to game and stream from the same machine at once.