MudRunner 2 from developer Saber Interactive is coming next year. Publisher Focus Home Interactive has announced the followup to Spintires: MudRunner will launch for PC as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. As with the first game, MudRunner 2 will have players driving massive trucks through muddy and wet terrain that tear up the landscape with an accurate and wonderful physics deformation system.

Spintires, as the first game was originally called, debuted in 2014 as an early access release on Steam. It has sold over one million copies since. In October 2017, Focus Home Interactive and Saber worked together to repackage the first game as Spintires: MudRunner for PC as well as consoles with a focus on multiplayer.

Focus Home now wants to build the series out into something even larger, and that is where MudRunner 2 comes in.

“Collaborating with Focus Home Interactive on Spintires: MudRunner was a great success for both our studios,” Saber Interactive chief executive Matt Karch said. “Thanks to their professionalism and continued enthusiasm for the project, the Focus team have established themselves as the ideal partners as we take the next bold steps in our MudRunner journey.”

MudRunner 2 doesn’t have a release date, but Focus Home Interactive said it will unveil more about the game in the first quarter of 2019.

I’m excited about this because I adore Spintires, and I think MudRunner had some nice improvements. But even if Saber doesn’t spruce up the visuals or physics, I think it has a lot of room to do better with a full sequel. For one, the multiplayer in MudRunner is disappointing. Instead of having a world where players can drop in and out to help move logs around with friends, each session is closed off only to the players who started it.

But no matter what, I’ll check to see what MudRunner 2 is all about because just look at this sexy terrain deformation.

You can keep your ray tracing. I just want to see tires accurately displace mud.