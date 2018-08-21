Microsoft announced today as part of its Inside Xbox Live stream from Gamescom in Cologne, Germany that Devil May Cry V is launching on March 8. The action game is coming out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Microsoft debuted Devil May Cry V at its Electronic Entertainment Expo event in July. This is the first entry in the main series since 2008 (following a reboot attempt with DmC: Devil May Cry in 2013). The series has sold over 17 million games.

Capcom debuted the first Devil May Cry in 2001. The company originally planned it as part of its Resident Evil franchise, but Devil May Cry became its own thing with it focus on fast-paced action. Ninja Theory, the same studio behind Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, worked on the reboot. The departure from the look and feel of the main series angered some fans, and the reboot missed sales projections.

March used to be a slow time for games, with most major releases coming out during the holiday season. But we’ve been seeing more and more title find success by releasing in the January to April window. Earlier this year, Monster Hunter: World launched in January and God of War released in April. Both are two of the most successful games of the year.

While January is looking busy with games like Kingdom Hearts III and Resident Evil 2, and February has heavy hitters like Anthem and Metro Exodus, March is less crowded. But Devil May Cry V will still have to compete against The Division 2, which comes out on March 15.