HTC’s long-awaited Vive Wireless Adapter is almost ready to purchase, the company announced today, as the cutting-edge collaboration between the VR maker and Intel now has a price, preorder date, and release date. The accessory will ship on September 24 for $300, including a free two-month Viveport trial subscription. Preorders will start on September 5.

As its name suggests, the Wireless Adapter enables Vive headsets to operate without a cable tethered to a host computer, a once inconceivable technical challenge given the massive amount of bandwidth required for dual high-resolution images at VR-ready high frame rates. It is compatible with the both original Vive and Vive Pro, though the latter headset will also require an additional $60 “compatibility pack.”

Shaped like a T, the Adapter sits on top of the user’s head, with wireless antennas sticking out of the left and right sides, and a cable connecting to a 10,050mAh QuickCharge 3.0 battery in the back. The Adapter promises to work for two to three hours (more recently listed as 2.5 hours), achieving high-bandwidth, low-latency streaming via a budding Wi-Fi standard called WiGig, which transmits data in the “millimeter wave” 60GHz frequency.

Ideal performance is achieved within a less than 20-foot range of the host computer, and up to three Wireless Adapters can be used in the same space — so long as each Adapter has its own computer-connected transmitter. The included transmitter requires the computer to have a free PCIe 1x slot. Notably, HTC has said that the Vive Pro supports 20-foot-square tracking, while the original Vive supports 15-foot-square tracking.

HTC’s $300 asking price places the Vive Wireless Adapter in the same general price range of TPCast’s Business Edition Adapter. which was released in March with up to five hours of battery life for Vive use. The TPCast version promises under 2-millisecond latency and 2K resolution support. By comparison, HTC’s specs claim only “near-zero latency” in a lightweight, 4.55-ounce housing.