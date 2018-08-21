Microsoft’s program for unfinished games is getting another big port from the PC. Hunt: Showdown from developer Crytek is launching into Xbox Game Preview at some point in the future.

Hunt is a match-based survival game where you and a partner must track down monsters in an ever-shrinking arena. While you and your teammate must hunt down specific monsters in the Louisiana backwaters, you must also proceed with caution, because other monsters and other human players are also roaming the map.

Hunt: Showdown debuted last year in Early Access on Steam, and it has built up a following since then. It has some of the elements that have made PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite so popular, but it also stands out from that crowd due to the twists it puts on the formula.

Now, Xbox One players will get a chance to try out that action by buying into the beta phase of the game. If you do purchase the game while it’s in Game Preview, you’ll get the 1.0 version at no additional cost.