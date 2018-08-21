New service enables a business to accept a credit card payment, get approval and have those funds deposited directly to their bank account and available for withdrawal-all in a few seconds (24/7/365 including weekends and holidays.)

linked2pay, the award-winning risk management and payments technology provider, is powering paycosmos as the first ISO on the linked2pay SAAS platform to offer merchants Instant Merchant Settlements (IMS).

“This launch brings Instant Merchant Settlement within reach of any business that accepts credit card payments online, mobile, Virtual Terminal, by email, or via text. As these digital payments continue to grow rapidly we expect the demand for instant 24/7, 365 settlements to skyrocket,” says Robert “Jay” McShirley, CEO of linked2pay.

The merchant enrollment and boarding process utilizes a pending patent to instantly authenticate ownership of a debit card (connected to the merchant bank account) so that the secure delivery of service can be initiated. Once boarded for IMS the approved merchant can set individual preferences for the settlement thresholds and schedule.

About linked2pay

linked2pay® provides risk and payment solutions to deliver ACH, credit card, RTP, IMS and check processing automation. The company provides their white label payment solutions platform to banks, channel partners and their clients. Always an innovator, the Company launched the first On-Demand check processing platform in 2002 and is a multiple industry award winner for banking and payments innovation.

