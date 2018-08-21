Microsoft announced it will have new options for the Xbox Design Lab‘s custom Xbox One wireless controllers. Players can now design their controllers with a wider palette of designs, including five new camouflage sets and five new shadow options.

Microsoft made the announcement today at its Gamescom 2018 event in Cologne, Germany.

The Xbox Design Lab started in 2016. Xbox owners can customize their gamepads with new materials, colors, sticks, and personalized logos. You can also get your Gamertag engraved on the front of the controller. Last year, Microsoft added new metallic finished, rubberized grips, and it began shipping to more than 20 European countries. There are now new colors that you can use to make some crazy designs. A silver shadow controller is available now through September 30.

Microsoft also has a new PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds Xbox wireless limited edition controller. It is available for preorder today and it is shipping in October, said Bree White, product marketing manager. It has a desert camo look, with rubberized grips. On the left thumbstick, it has a blue circle, representing the blue zone that closes in on you. The PUBG logo is on the back. The right thumbstick has a site scope. It also has grips on the triggers.