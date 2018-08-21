Microsoft today released a new preview for PCs with eight bug fixes. This build is from the RS5 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update the company plans to release later this year (likely in October 2018). The company is also releasing builds from the 19H1 branch, which, as its name indicates, will arrive in the first half of next year.

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released five major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, and April 2018 Update.

We still don’t know what the next update will be called, but the rumor is it will be “Windows 10 October 2018 Update.” We do know the version number — Windows 10 version 1809 — which suggests Windows Insiders will likely see RS5 finalized in September. Assuming this update follows its predecessors, the public will get it a month later.

This desktop build includes the following general bug fixes and improvements:

Fixed the issue causing PCs to bugcheck (GSOD) when deleting a local folder that is synced to OneDrive as of Build 17741.

Fixed an issue that resulted in certain apps crashing when sending Timeline activities.

Fixed an impactful race condition in recent flights resulting in Cortana crashing when launching tips and doing web searches.

Fixed an issue resulting in the nearby sharing section of the Share UI not being visible for some users despite being enabled.

Fixed an issue that could result in the contents of the Microsoft Edge window becoming offset from its window frame.

Fixed an issue resulting in the spellchecking menu appearing in the wrong place when you right-clicked on a misspelled word in Microsoft Edge.

Fixed an issue for Insiders using Windows 10 in S Mode recently resulting opening Word from a Word Online document not working.

Fixed an issue in Narrator so when toggling a checkbox with a braille display and Narrator, the displayed state is now updated and the control information is maintained on the display.

Today’s update bumps the Windows 10 build number for the RS5 branch from 17741 (made available to testers on August 17) to build 17744.

This build has four known issues:

You may experience a bugcheck (GSOD) when logging out of your user profile or shutting down your PC.

When you use the Ease of Access Make Text bigger setting, you might see text clipping issues, or find that text is not increasing in size everywhere.

Narrator sometimes does not read in the Settings app when you navigate using Tab and arrow keys. Try switching to Narrator Scan mode temporarily. And when you turn Scan mode off again, Narrator will now read when you navigate using Tab and arrows key. Alternatively, you can restart Narrator to work around this issue.

After setting up a Windows Mixed Reality headset for the first time on this build with motion controllers, the controllers may need to be re-paired a second time before appearing in the headset.

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.