Microsoft revealed a new mode, Spirit Trials, for its upcoming Metroidvania, Ori and the Will of the Wisps. The announcement came today as part of its Inside Xbox Live stream from Gamescom in Cologne, Germany. The sequel to Ori and the Blind Forest is coming out for Xbox One and PC in 2019.

Spirit Trials gives Will of the Wisps something the original didn’t have: competition. These are time trials. You’ll have to beat these challenges as fast as you can, with the phantoms of your friends running at the same time. A strong performance can even give you in-game rewards.

Will of the Wisps is putting a good amount of its attention on improving combat after the first game nailed momentum, but using flashy abilities to run around the world is still a key part of the experience. Spirit Trials will give you a way to see just how fast you can go (without having to devote the time and energy required to become a full-on speedrunner).