Ubisoft launched The Crew 2 open world driving game in June, and now it’s supporting the game with a post-release update called Gator Rush.

I took the game for a spin last week at a Ubisoft press event in San Francisco. And while I’m not much of a player, I found the game was easy to get into after just a couple of races. The main feature of the update is the hovercraft, which you can take for a joy ride through the bayou.

We had a group of eight players jumping into a race. We connected quickly and lined up at the starting gate. But as soon as the race started, I could tell it was going to be really different. The hovercraft have the real-world physics that the rest of the vehicles in the game have. But you have to be careful because it’s really hard to make a turn when you’re in something that doesn’t have any wheels.

You have to use the drifting mechanic to turn, which means you’re gunning one of your motors to slow down your hovercraft so that you can dig in, slow down, make the turn, and then blast off in a new direction. It’s a lot like using a drift with a car. It took a few races for me to get used to it. And by the last race, I was feeling pretty confident. I was winning the race going into the last turn, and then I miscalculated, hit a wall, and came in last place.

Now, with the planes, cars, motorcycles, boats, and airplanes, the vehicle roster of The Crew 2 feels pretty complete. And the hovercraft might be one of the most enjoyable vehicles yet.

The game is available on the consoles and the PC, and it was built by Ubisoft Ivory Tower in Lyon, France. Check out the video of the gameplay embedded in this post. Gator Rush will be released on September 26, and it is one of the updates that Ubisoft will launch every three months for the game.