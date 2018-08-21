Ubisoft said it is now taking preorders for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, which arrives on the consoles and the PC on March 15, 2019.

Ubisoft said the game will be available in Standard, Gold, Ultimate and Collector’s editions. The French video game publisher made the announcement at Gamescom, the big European game event this week in Cologne, Germany. The original Tom Clancy’s The Division, launched in 2016, has more than 20 million players to date.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 releases worldwide on March 15, 2019, on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and the Windows PC.

Players who pre-order any edition will gain access to the private beta, as well as the Capitol Defender Pack. The Capitol Defender Pack includes two in-game items, “The Lullaby,” an exotic SPAS-12 Shotgun, and the Hazmat 2.0 Outfit.

The Standard Edition: includes the base game, releasing worldwide on March 15, 2019.

The Gold Edition includes the Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 game, with a 3-day early access to the game starting March 12, 2019, and the Year One Pass, which comprises 7-day early access to all free Year One Episodes, exclusive customization items, additional activities, and more.

The Digital Ultimate Edition includes the Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 game, with a 3-day early access to the game starting March 12, 2019, the Year One Pass and 3 additional digital packs (Elite

Agent Pack, Battleworn Secret Service Pack, First Responder Pack).

Led by Massive Entertainment in collaboration with seven other Ubisoft studios around the world, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is the next evolution in the open-world online shooter role-playing game that the first game helped establish.

Set seven months after a deadly virus was released in New York City, The Division 2 will bring players into a fractured and collapsing Washington D.C. The world is on the brink, its people living through the biggest crisis ever faced in human history.

As veteran Division agents, players are the last hope against the complete fall of society as enemy factions vie for control of the city. If Washington D.C. is lost, the entire nation falls.