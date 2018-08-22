Airing TV commercials and sinking the majority of its spend into physical sales points, Proctor and Gamble didn’t have the data needed to push marketing and sales agendas like nimble digital companies have done in recent years, Christi Putman, associate director of research & development admitted at the Transform conference in Mill Valley.

The company started losing droves of consumers to dot-coms and specialty retail because consumers were a lot less interested in going to big box stores to select their own products. And if they did pack up the kids and take a field trip to the beauty aisle, they were getting overwhelmed. Plus, Walmart and Target, two of Proctor & Gamble’s major retail partners, had heard just about everything under the sun, and selling new products to the giants had always been a tricky situation.

Olay looked around at the number of beauty recommendation apps that were springing up, and decided that it could do better with the image analysis tech it had been developing for 25 years for dermatologists.

The company partnered with Nara Logics and Olay Skin Advisor was born in 2016. It’s a web-based tool, rather than an app, that reduces barriers to entry, Putman says. Users take a selfie, and behind the scenes the AI-powered engine determines skin age and then matches up the consumer with a raft of Olay products intended to fix your face — about 2 million unique regimens, all told.

Olay started out with a very limited pool of data, says Damon Frost, director-beauty and CIO, at Procter & Gamble, but continued to shore up that collection by turning Olay.com into a direct-to-consumer website. That way, Olay could see the direct impact of Skin Advisor, from number of visitors to basket size and conversion rate.

Skin Advisor has seen about 5 million visitors globally now in more than 10 countries, Putman added. And consumers who use the tool have doubled the conversion rate, and when they’re buying, their basket size is 30 percent higher.

It’s also been the source of Olay’s biggest product launch in 10 years, Putman says. Retailers thought it was, in her words, a snooze, but with data from Skin Advisor that said millennial consumers were looking for lighter products, Olay was able to get Walmart and Target to promote its launch in a big way.

The data Olay has continued to gather helps identify holes in its lineup — such as millennials being fussy about fragranced products and wanting more sensitive skin stuff — as well as pare down the number of SKUs.

Olay is still figuring out how to apply Skin Advisor’s data when addressing larger marketing and sales issues, Frost notes. A traditional consumer packaged goods company, with just its first toe in the digital product waters, requires teams with different types of skillsets to understand and translate that data into actions, plans, and how to continue driving consumer engagement as it shifts into performance marketing strategies.

“We are still on a journey through that because we’re structured for Walmart, we’re structured for a person who hit Olay.com and got this regimen, but they left everything in their cart,” he says. “What do we do next?”