Epic Games released a new update for Fortnite today. The 5.30 patch adds a new item, the Rift-To-Go, and a new limited time mode, Score Royale.

Fortnite is a massive hit on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and mobile. The free-to-play game has attracted over 125 million players, and constant updates like this keep those players engaged. Those players are then more likely to spend cash on Fortnite’s season passes.

The Rift-To-Go does what it promises. It creates portals. These rifts exist in the game right now, but they appear randomly in set locations. Using one teleports you to the sky, giving you a chance to cover a lot of ground quickly. With the Rift-To-Go, you can now make a portal wherever and whenever you want.

Score Royale is a points-based mode. Usually, you win Fortnite by being the last person standing. Here, you’re collecting points, and whoever has the most at the end of the match wins.

You can find the full patch notes here.