The GamesBeat Decides podcast is back, and it’s going to get it right this time. On this episode, GamesBeat PC gaming editor Jeffrey Grubb and review editor Mike Minotti talk about video games and private detective Ray Tracing.

The crew also dives into the NPD numbers for July. Nintendo did really well, and so did Octopath Traveler.

Join us in celebration of the future, which is ray tracing.

Download the episode by clicking here

The games

Jeff:

Dead Cells

The Messenger

Samsung ultrawide monitor

MIKE:

The Messenger

World of Warcraft

News