TuneMoji has built an audience of 20 million people who use its MusicGIFs, or music-inspired looping images that make people laugh. And today the company is integrating its MusicGIFs into Snap to make it easier to create GIFs with licensed music.

TuneMoji, formerly Emoticast, said the integration shows it is committed to building its Generation Z user-base through messenger services. TuneMoji enables the creation and sharing of GIFs combined with licensed music, fostering more expressive and humorous communication.

TuneMoji was able to integration into the new ‘SnapKit’ offering, bringing MusicGIFs to Snap for the very first time. Ultimately enhancing the Snap user experience, there will now be the option to share TuneMojis within a Snap chat or as a Snap story.

Image Credit: TuneMoji

Snap first launched SnapKit, its first platform for developers, earlier this summer. SnapKit will help Snapchatters tap into the best parts of other apps they love — and help those apps integrate some of Snapchat’s experiences into their products.

TuneMoji’s partnership with Snap comes on the heels of recent collaborations with Viber and Skype, for which TuneMoji is now natively available.

TuneMoji itself has seen a boost in its audience by 20 times, while content creation has grown eight times and the number of sends per sender has increased by 20 percent since the start of 2018.

“Adding music to GIFs is the next logical step in the evolution of visual communication,” said James Fabricant, CEO of TuneMoji, in a statement. “We initially started by creating TuneMojis ourselves, and quickly realized how much more effective it would be to empower a generation with the tools to produce their own MusicGIFs. That infinite creativity is what now fuels the TuneMoji network.”

TuneMoji recently launched an applications programming interface called “Cat Kit” to simplify the process for partners to integrate TuneMojis into their platforms. Separately from work done with Snap, this API allows users to search for clips, pull in content and even create MusicGIFs from within their own channels.

London-based TuneMoji has investors such as Sean Parker, Will.i.am and Ynon Kreiz, as well as advisory board Alex Hofmann. The company was founded in 2014, and it has raised $6 million.