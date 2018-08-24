Ever since former NSA contractor Reality Winner was sentenced to five years in prison for leaking secret documents related to Russia’s effort to hack the 2016 election, countless people on social media have noted a seeming injustice: How is the person who helped alert the world to this problem spending more time in jail than the people who were involved in the hacking? Or than those who may have benefited from it?

Strangely enough, the person who allegedly benefited the most from the Russian hacking efforts, President Trump, seems to agree. Kinda.

Early this morning, following rants about how great the economy is doing and some bashing of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Trump tweeted:

Ex-NSA contractor to spend 63 months in jail over “classified” information. Gee, this is “small potatoes” compared to what Hillary Clinton did! So unfair Jeff, Double Standard. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

Of course, this being Trump, who remains ever-so-delightfully unaware, the injustice in his mind falls on how Winner’s sentence compares to the lack of action against his Enemy No. 1: CROOKED HILARY!

This also comes amid his ongoing civil war against Sessions.

Still, if there is one way Trump could really stick it to Sessions and the DOJ he so loathes, it would be to pardon Winner.

Could that happen? Probably less than a longshot. Still, given Trump’s incoherence, anything is possible. And it could be Winner’s best hope at this point.