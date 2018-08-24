Microsoft today released a new preview for PCs with four bug fixes and one feature removal. This build is from the RS5 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update the company plans to release later this year (likely in October 2018). The company is also releasing builds from the 19H1 branch, which, as its name indicates, will arrive in the first half of next year.

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released five major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, and April 2018 Update.

We still don’t know what the next update will be called, but the rumor is it will be “Windows 10 October 2018 Update.” We do know the version number — Windows 10 version 1809 — which suggests Windows Insiders will likely see RS5 finalized in September. Assuming this update follows its predecessors, the public will get it a month later.

Microsoft may have stopped adding features into this update, but it’s not done removing them. The “naming tabs set aside” feature in Edge has been removed from RS5 builds. To be clear, you can still set tabs aside in Edge. That functionality is already in the latest Windows 10 update. After feedback about naming the tabs you’ve set aside in Edge, however, Microsoft is re-evaluating the right approach for the naming option.

This desktop build includes the following general bug fixes and improvements:

Fixed an issue where Narrator would incorrectly report some standard combo boxes as “editable combo box” instead of “combo box”.

Fixed an issue in Windows Mixed Reality causing motion controllers to need to be re-paired after initial setup before appearing in the headset. If you still experience this, please file feedback in Feedback Hub.

Fixed an issue for Japanese and German where when you reset your PC (from Settings > Update & Security > Recovery) the progress percent would be written in the middle of the string rather than at the end.

Fixed an issue when using Italian as your display language where the Yes button to confirm file deletion would sometimes disappear when trying to delete a OneDrive file via File Explorer.

Today’s update bumps the Windows 10 build number for the RS5 branch from 17744 (made available to testers on August 21) to build 17746.

This build has three known issues:

You may experience a bugcheck (GSOD) when logging out of your user profile or shutting down your PC.

When you use the Ease of Access Make Text bigger setting, you might see text clipping issues, or find that text is not increasing in size everywhere.

Narrator sometimes does not read in the Settings app when you navigate using Tab and arrow keys. Try switching to Narrator Scan mode temporarily. And when you turn Scan mode off again, Narrator will now read when you navigate using Tab and arrows key. Alternatively, you can restart Narrator to work around this issue.

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.