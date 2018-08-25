The leapfrog game of “who’s in first” continues, with FoxNext Games taking the crown ahead of last time’s winner Nintendo, which only held the lead for one period. The 20th Century Fox-owned video game and virtual reality company swooped into first, with almost 20 percent of the gaming industry’s total impressions.

GamesBeat has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you a monthly report on the TV ad impressions generated by the gaming industry’s biggest campaigns. These are the ads, and by extension the games, that game makers are putting major muscle behind.

Below are the top five most-seen gaming industry TV advertisers from July 16 through August 15.

TV ad impressions increased to 2.1 billion from 1.9 billion during the last period measured, with 26 brands spending an estimated $22.6 million on 54 spots that aired over 15,600 times.

FoxNext Games generated 426.7 million impressions off a single ad, “Assemble Your Squad” that aired over 3,700 times. Velocity, History Channel, and Comedy Central were some of the networks generating high impression counts, while top programs included American Pickers, South Park, and Pawn Stars.

Nintendo slipped to second place with 387.6 million TV ad impressions generated from 12 commercials which aired over 3,200 times. Its most-watched ad with almost 111 million impressions was “Epic Games.” As always, the company pursued the eyes of a younger audience, with high impressions across networks including Disney Channel, Nick Toons, and Cartoon Network, and during shows such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Teen Titans Go!, and The Loud House.

At No. 3: chart newcomer Niantic, which aired just one ad (promoting Pokémon GO) called “Play Together, Trade Together!” over 2,700 times, resulting in 339.8 million impressions. Some of the networks the company prioritized included Adult Swim, MTV, and Comedy Central, while some of the top shows were Impractical Jokers, The Office, and Family Guy.

Fourth place goes to King with 328.7 million TV ad impressions generated by two spots that aired nearly 2,200 times. The most-seen commercial was “Candy Crush Soda Saga: Surprise Booster” with 314.4 million impressions. CBS, ABC, and Hallmark were some of the networks with the most impressions, while Family Feud, Forensic Files, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit were some of the top shows for King.

InnoGames took fifth place with 246.9 million impressions created by five ads that aired almost 1,300 times. “Develop Your City” was its top spot with 110.9 million impressions. Some of the networks that generated impressions for InnoGames included History Channel, FX, and Fox News, while top programming included American Pickers, NFL football, and Pawn Stars.