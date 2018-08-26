Paymentwall, a global payments platform, has spun out Terminal3, a newly established video games monetization and distribution platform that will focus exclusively on the gaming industry.

“It’s crazy how far we have come since 2011,” said Honor Gunday, CEO and Founder of Paymentwall, in a statement. “Paymentwall started out in San Francisco as a small bootstrapped monetization platform for games on Facebook, but over the years, our client base has expanded to cover gaming, travel, software as a service, dating, e-commerce clients, and more recently banks and payment companies are integrating our solutions as we have grown to over 200 employees and 18 global offices.”

Gunday said that the company realized that gaming clients need enhanced fraud protection, quicker transaction analysis, and integrated customer service to resolve user inquiries quickly.

“As end-users trust and contact Paymentwall to get the credits in the game and want to continue playing, we realized that no other payment provider offers to process the CRM inquiries of the customers’ payments, handling the risk analysis, risk processing and responding back to chargebacks,” Gunday said.

So the company decided to keep offering these game-focused services to help players and further gain their trust as a reliable payments platform, Gunday said.

“We are going to invest more into our brand and gain the trust of the end-users as the most reliable payments platform while offering our global reach as the way for game companies to launch their games globally, with local payment processing, local distribution, tax remittance, compliance, 24/7 customer service and risk management,” Gunday said.

Image Credit: Terminal 3

All Terminal3 gaming merchants will be served by account managers who are experts in gaming or who are gamers themselves from San Francisco, Lisbon, Berlin, London, Moscow, Beijing, and Seoul. Customer service will remain as a basic offering, as well as, over 150 local payment methods, credit card processing, the Mint prepaid card payment option and the Mobiamo mobile payments platform will all be available to game companies to monetize users with a complete payments coverage.

Rivals such as Worldpay and Xsolla have also expanded their focus in targeting game companies and gamers.

Paymentwall also launched a Terminal3 Store where game companies can list their games and sell them directly to gamers in four initial markets: Southeast Asia (where Paymentwall has two offices in Hanoi, Vietnam, and Manila, Philippines), India (with offices in Delhi and Bangalore) as well as Turkey and Brazil where services to end-users will be provided in Turkish and Brazilian-Portuguese languages with local payment options, local tax compliance, and distribution services.

Paymentwall for Games partnered with over 50,000 small, medium and large size merchants, with top gaming companies among the clients, including Tencent, Netease, KakaoGames, Sega, Bandai Namco, GoodGames Studios, Bigpoint, Wargaming, and Gameforge.

Terminal3 will now be serving these game companies and their users with the branding change. Paymentwall will continue to focus on credit card processing and a local payment methods platform, and service travel, e-commerce, SaaS, and more industries worldwide.

Terminal3 is currently available in public beta and is expected to launch its services globally by the end of the year. Terminal3 and Paymentwall were founded by Gunday, an American entrepreneur who lives in San Francisco and London. Cofounded by Vladimir Kovalyov, Paymentwall grew up as a bootstrapped company with no external funding to become one of the biggest payment companies in the World.