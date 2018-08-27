Indie developer Mooneye Studios announced today that its upcoming game Lost Ember won the Gamescom Indie Award 2018. The honor was given out during last week’s Gamescom conference in Cologne, Germany.

Lost Ember has you exploring a beautiful world through the lens of 15 playable animals, including wolves, birds, and fish. It is coming out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in the spring. Mooneye Studios is also looking at a Switch release to follow the initial launch.

An “independent international jury of experts” judged the Gamescom Indie Award nominees. Gamescom is the biggest gaming show in Europe and one of the largest in the world, and positive press and awards won here help a game find bigger audiences. Last year, the award went to the rhythm game Double Kick Heroes. That title is in early access on Steam.

Lost Ember is Mooneye Studio’s first game. The developer is based in Hamburg, Germany.

“Considering how many excellent indie games this year’s convention had to offer, it was almost hard to believe that we’d be the ones taking home the award,” says Tobias Graff, chief executive officer of Mooneye Studios, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “We’re so thankful for an all around wonderful experience at gamescom 2018.”