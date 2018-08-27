CD Projekt Red has finally revealed the gameplay of its upcoming sci-fi role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077. After months of showing a 48 minute demo behind closed doors at events like the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show and Gamescom in Germany (these are two of the biggest gaming events in the world), the studio livestreamed that same gameplay demonstration to its Twitch channel for more than 200,000 simultaneous viewers.

Cyberpunk 2077 mixes together a number of genres to create a living sci-fi future city that you can explore and work in. The demo covers many of those aspects. We’ve covered this before, and you can read our thoughts in the stories you can find here. But the point is that you can finally watch it for yourself, and you should do that because it’s quite impressive:

Cyberpunk 2077 has picked up huge buzz thanks in large part to this gameplay demo, but it’s also inherently exciting to get the next big release from the studio that created The Witcher games. Many people consider The Witcher III: Wild Hunt one of the best games ever made, and the series has sold more than 25 million copies, according to the company. And now Cyberpunk 2077 is CD Projekt Red’s followup to the success of that fantasy series.

This new game is also the most ambitious adaptation of the Cyberpunk pen-and-paper RPG. That’s a setting that has a lot of appeal and influence on the wider culture, but now we may finally get a chance to explore the source material in an in-depth way through video games.

Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t have a release date, but you should expect it to at least come to PC when it does finally go live.