Dell revealed its new line-up of laptops, 2-in-1 laptop-tablet hybrids, and monitors with the latest components from Intel. The company showed off the devices at the IFA tech trade show in Berlin, and some of the models feature Alexa and Cortana voice command support.

These models are about getting “design innovation and the investment we’ve made in them into the mainstream now,” said Raza Haider, vice president of Inspiron and Vostro brands at Dell, in an interview with VentureBeat in San Francisco. Last week, Dell showed off a similar line-up of inspired Alienware designs for gamers at the Gamescom event in Germany.

“We have established our beachhead in the last five years in premium, and now we are trying to do the same in mainstream,” Haider said. “About 80 percent of the PC buyers are in sub-$1,000 machines.”

The Dell line-up comes preloaded with software such as Dell Cinema in the XPS portfolio and Inspiron machines, and some of the models also come with Dell Mobile Connect, for marrying your smartphone and computer alerts.

Dell’s latest 2-in-1 laptop-tablet Inspiron 7000 models come in 13-inch, 15-inch, and 17-inch screens. These come with Intel’s brand new U-series 8th Gen Core processors that were also unveiled today. The 13-inch and 15-inch models have narrow borders, thanks to a compact 2.7 millimeter webcam. The 15-inch and 17-inch versions have optional GeForce MX150 graphics, and optional Intel Optane Memory.

The Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1s are Alexa ready, so PC users can use voice commands to set lists, create reminders, ask for the weather, play music, and manage appointments with voice commands.

They will be available on October 2. The 13-inch will go for $880 with full HD screen and $1,250 with an Ultra HD screen. The 15-inch is $850 with full HD, $1,250 with Ultra HD, and the 17-inch is $1,100.

The Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 with a U-series processor comes out on October 2 at $600. There’s also a 14-inch Chromebook coming out on October 23 at $600.

The XPS brand has an XPS 13 model with a dual-core Intel Core i3 processor. Dell claims it is the smallest and most powerful laptop in its class. It is available to day at $900. Dell also has an XPS 13 2-in-1 coming with an Intel 8th Gen processor on September 11 for $1,000. It has 15 hours of battery life and an UltraSharp QHD+ InfinityEdge display. It has a machined aluminum chassis and a Corning Gorilla Glass 4 screen.

Dell says the InfinityEdge display makes it the smallest 13-inch 2-in-1 on the planet, and it’s quiet since it has no fans. It has options for 8th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, and battery life up to 15 hours. It comes with 4 GB of main memory, Intel integrated graphics, 128 GB or more of storage, and weighs 2.7 pounds.

And there’s the Dell Vostro brand for small businesses. There’s a Dell Vostro 14 5000 coming on January 2 for $670, and a Dell Vostro 15 5000 coming in November for $580. These laptops come with 8th Gen Intel Core processors, a USB Type-C port, and optional single sign-on fingerprint reader. It has options for better security as well, such as storage for encryption keys and Bitlocker.

Dell also has a new 27-inch monitor with USB C connectivity and an ultrathin profile. It is available now at $550. It has up to 600 nits brightness, edge-to-edge viewing, and a thin profile of just 5.5 millmeters at its narrowest point and 29 millimeters at its thickest.