Nintendo had a big surprise at the end of its Nindies stream today. The indie hit turn-based strategy game Into the Breach is available on Switch right now.

Into the Breach comes from Subset Games, which also created the hit space-exploration game FTL. It launched for PC on February 27 and became a major topic of conversation among gamers. This is the game’s first console release.

Into the Breach has players fighting giant monsters with giant robots (which, as media has taught us, is the only way these kinds of conflicts can be won). The turn-based action takes place on small-scale, grid-based maps. The game’s mission-based design makes it an ideal fit for the Switch, which people can play on their TV or portably. With the Switch, you can tackle a mission or two of Into the Breach anywhere you want.

Switch has been a happy home for indies, and Nintendo’s Nindies branding shows just how much the company is invested in giving these game the spotlight. Titles like Shovel Knight, Celeste, and Dead Cells have become hits on Switch. Into the Breach could be another indie success for Nintendo’s newest system.