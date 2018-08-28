Microsoft today announced plans to roll out a series of AI services to Microsoft 365 customers using OneDrive and SharePoint. Later this year, users will be able to get automated transcriptions from all audio and video files.

This utilizes the same speech-to-text transcription services previewed by Microsoft earlier this year and introduced in July for live events and meetings held in Microsoft Teams, Yammer, and Stream.

Transcripts will automatically display alongside files when they’re viewed in OneDrive or SharePoint. If a video is then shared with colleagues through Stream, facial recognition can also be deployed to distinguish between participants in a video or video meeting.

Also coming soon is computer vision for OneDrive or SharePoint file searches. Search results will include text or object identification for images, as well as the ability to find images based on where a photo was taken.

Transcript services mean you will also be able to search for and locate files based on the conversations recorded in an audio or video file.

Later this year a new file viewing option will also be introduced for OneDrive and the Office.com home page that recommends files based on your needs.

“Suggested files are based on the intelligence of the Microsoft Graph and its understanding of how you work, who you work with, and activity on content shared with you across Microsoft 365,” according to a post announcing the news today.

File-sharing recommendations that may, for example, suggest you share a PowerPoint with meeting participants after a presentation are also coming soon.