Nintendo held one of its regular Direct video events today on YouTube and Twitch to talk about some upcoming Switch indie games, which the publisher calls “Nindies.” The company announced new games coming to its hybrid home/handheld console like Untitled Goose Game (coming 2019) and Into The Breach (out today). It also revealed the release date for Towerfall.

But if you want to get a good look at all of the games for yourself and didn’t have time to watch the event live, we’ve gone ahead and done the work to gather up all of the trailers into one place for you.

Enjoy, and leave me in peace to play Into The Breach.

Towerfall

Into The Breach

Untitled Goose Game

Hyper Light Drifter

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Zarvot

Mineko’s Night Market

Samurai Gunn 2

Bullet Age

The World Next Door

LevelHead

King of the Hat

