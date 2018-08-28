Capcom announced today that it is remastering its classic action game Onimusha: Warlords for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. It will come out on January 15 and cost $20.

Onimusha: Warlords first released for the PlayStation 2 in 2001. It was one of the console’s earliest hits thanks to its melding of samurai action and cinematic storytelling. It sold over 2 million copies and spawned sequels and spinoffs.

But the franchise went quiet after the 2006 release of Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams. Devil May Cry emerged as Capcom’s preferred hack-‘n’-slash series. Capcom even announced Devil May Cry V earlier this year at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.

The remaster of the original Onimusha could gauge interest in series. If it does well, we may finally get a brand new installment in the franchise.

This updated versions of Onimusha: Warlords will include graphics remastered for HD. It will also add a new Easy mode (which will make it accessible to more players) and a new soundtrack.