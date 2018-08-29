GamesBeat PC gaming editor Jeffrey Grubb hurt his hand after 80 hours of Dead Cells and poor posture, and now he’s going to whine to you about it. If that sounds like your kind of content, you can tune into this week’s GamesBeat Decides podcast with co-host Mike Minotti to listen in.

On this episode, Jeff and Mike talk about how one day they can speak about Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4. Jeff also finally beat Dead Cells. In the news, Mike and Jeff try to cover the tragic events from Jacksonville over the weekend. They also get into some of the other, more frivolous headlines from the last week.

Scum code giveaway

Do you want a chance to win a code for the intense survival game Scum? Well, here is your chance. You know how that game has a teeth meter for how many teeth your character has? We want to hear your ideas for strange and bizarre meters, gauges, and indicators you want to see in games.

Send your idea to games+podcast@venturebeat.com with “Scum” in the subject line for a chance to win.

Join us, won’t you?

Download episode 94 right here, or listen below:

What we’re up to

Jeff

Into the Breach

Dead Cells

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Smash Bros. for 3DS

Mike

The Messenger

World of Warcraft

Reviewing Spider-Man

News

Gunman fires shots and kills pro players at Madden esports event in Florida

Xbox All Access

Fortnite’s keyboard-and-mouse players on PS4 will sort into the PC lobbies in future update

Shigeru Miyamoto warns against greed

Nintendo Direct Into the Breach Towerfall date Bastion and Transistor Hyper Light Drifter

Streets of Rage 4

Monster Hunter World still has more than 225,000 players

We’ll see you next week!