Olloclip has announced a Multi-Device Clip designed to easily enhance the cameras on most smartphones with more powerful lenses, such as fisheye lenses or zoom lenses.

This could widen the market for attachable smartphone lenses. I’ve used Olloclip attachments for iPhones for years. But with the variation in phone sizes and cases, it’s not easy to use them from generation to generation or across a variety of smartphones.

The Multi-Device Clip features an expanding clip design that provides a flush alignment of the camera and lens, and compatibility with screen protectors and smartphone cases up to 12 millimeters in combined thickness.

“The Multi-Device Clip is unlike any product on the market,” said Todd Williams, global sales director at Olloclip, in a statement. “It remains our goal at olloclip to continually enhance consumer’s mobile photography experience through the most compact, accurate and easy-to-use products. We designed the Multi-Device Clip to serve the greatest range of smartphones, including those with a screen protector or thin case, for ultimate versatility.”

Image Credit: Olloclip

The Multi-Device Clip can be switched quickly from front to rear-facing camera. Paired with Olloclip’s recently launched Connect X interchangeable lenses, users can quickly attach the right lens and capture the exact angle and field-of-view desired.

The Connect X lenses were created first for use with the iPhone X. The new Olloclip Multi-Device Clip works with these lenses:

Super-Wide: Four-element lens with more than 120-degree visibility.

Ultra-Wide: A 155-degree action camera field-of-view.

Telephoto: 2X optical zoom to get twice as close to the action.

Fisheye and Macro: Unique 180-degree wide-angle spherical effect and microscope-like magnification.

Macro 7X +14X: Get detail oriented and see beyond the naked eye.

Macro 21X: Turn your phone into a microscope.

The Olloclip Multi-Device Clip will be available on olloclip.com in mid-September with any of the Connect X lenses, starting at $60. Additional Connect X lenses may also be purchased separately, with prices starting at $45.

Foothill Ranch, California-based Olloclip was founded in 2011, and it has more than 100 patents on its lens accessories.