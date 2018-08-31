Microsoft today released a new preview for PCs with 12 bug fixes and a few changes. This build is from the RS5 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update the company plans to release in October. The company is also releasing builds from the 19H1 branch, which, as its name indicates, will arrive in the first half of next year.

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released five major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, and April 2018 Update.

Microsoft today also shared that the next update will be called “Windows 10 October 2018 Update.” Also known as Windows 10 version 1809, it is expected to be finalized for Windows Insiders in September and roll out to the public in October.

Microsoft may have stopped adding features to this update, but it’s not done removing them. The performance visualizations (see your game’s framerate, CPU usage, GPU VRAM usage, and system RAM usage) added to the Game bar in build 17692 have been removed. The team wants to “re-evaluate the best possible approach going forward and work on giving you a great gaming experience on your PC.”

This desktop build also includes the following general bug fixes and improvements:

The build watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is no longer present in this build. This does not mean this is the final build.

Fixed the issue where logging out of your user profile or shutting down your PC would cause the PC to bugcheck (GSOD).

Fixed a recent issue where color and wallpaper settings weren’t correctly applied after a system upgrade when migration was done in offline mode.

Fixed an issue where, when installing a font for a single user (rather than installing as admin “for all users”), the install would fail with an unexpected error saying that the file was not a valid font file.

Fixed an issue where explorer.exe would crash if you were in Tablet Mode and opened Task View while in portrait orientation.

Fixed an issue where you might unexpectedly get an error saying no supported app is installed, after clicking certain activities in Timeline, even though a supported app was installed.

Fixed an issue resulting in the amount of time it took to launch Settings having noticeably increased recently.

Fixed an issue where if your PC transitioned from battery power to being plugged in while Windows Update Settings was open and downloading an update, you might unexpectedly see it switch to “You’re up to date” immediately afterwards instead of continuing to show the downloading update.

Fixed an issue where the “Logged” drop down box was unexpectedly large in Event Viewer’s filter dialog at high DPI.

Fixed an issue resulting in some people unexpectedly seeing an “Ask for permission” message from Microsoft family features for Windows Shell Experience.

Fixed an issue where in high contrast the icons for items in Windows Security’s navigation pane wouldn’t change color with the rest of the item when mouse hovering over the item, making them difficult to see.

Fixed an issue where when using the Chinese (Simplified) IME it would leak memory on focus switch, adding up over time.

Fixed a recent issue that could result in some flakey network connectivity (including networks stuck “identifying”, and stale network flyout connectivity state). Note, there are a variety of factors that may impact your networking experience, so if you continue to experience flakiness after upgrading to this build, please log feedback.

The messaging in Snipping Tool has been updated and Microsoft is still exploring renaming the updated snipping experience.

Today’s update bumps the Windows 10 build number for the RS5 branch from 17746 (made available to testers on August 24) to build 17751.

This build has three known issues:

When you use the Ease of Access Make Text bigger setting, you might see text clipping issues, or find that text is not increasing in size everywhere.

Narrator sometimes does not read in the Settings app when you navigate using Tab and arrow keys. Try switching to Narrator Scan mode temporarily. And when you turn Scan mode off again, Narrator will now read when you navigate using Tab and arrows key. Alternatively, you can restart Narrator to work around this issue.

Clicking on web links in PWAs such as Twitter doesn’t open the browser in this build.

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.