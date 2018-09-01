Google’s Spotlight Story series of gorgeously animated 360-degree videos has produced some of the best-looking experiences you can have inside a VR headset. Its latest entry, Age of Sail, is no exception.

The trailer for this latest story, which is on display at the Venice Film Festival this week, just dropped. Directed by John Kahrs, who’s best known for his Oscar-winning 2012 animated short Paperman, Age of Sail tells the story of an old sailor that saves a girl in the middle of the North Atlantic. The two quickly fall out of sorts, with the sailor seeking isolation. It stars Ian McShane and Cathy Ang.

The piece looks absolutely jaw-dropping, with a beautiful hand-drawn art style that boasts a unique sketchiness to it. We don’t know when it’ll launch on headsets, but it will make its U.S. debut at the Los Angeles Film Festival’s VR & Immersive Storytelling Showcase on September 22 and September 23.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2018