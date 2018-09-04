LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 4, 2018–

Agilesphere, a partnership of talented experts dedicated to helping clients with their digital transformation through strategy, coaching and delivery, announced today that Jane Such is joining the team as Client Principal. The appointment marks another step in the recent accelerated growth of the business.

Jane Such will be leading on Agilesphere’s work with the Ministry of Justice. With 30 years’ experience across multiple domains, she joins from Certeco where she was Delivery Director.

On her appointment, Jane said, “The culture and energy at Agilesphere attracted me, along with its openness to continually improve and innovate. I relish the opportunity to experience what it’s built already and to be involved in future positive change.”

“Their values of cooperation, fairness, creativity and experience played a huge part in my decision to join the team. I could sense the values as soon as I met the team – they do what they say.”

Jeremy Renwick, Agilesphere CxO, said, “With a diversity of experience in making sure quality in the entire system delivery lifecycle and thought leadership in emerging digital trends, Jane is a forward thinking and highly versatile professional. We’re delighted to welcome her to the Agilesphere team.

“Having performed a similar role before with the added breadth of digital delivery experience, Jane’s extensive technical, process and management experience will make sure Agilesphere continues to scale while improving the quality of services provided.”

This appointment results from a growth in business, including a strong demand from the private sector, and follows the appointment of Gemma Riddick in the new role of Talent Acquisition. Working closely with the partners, Gemma will be overseeing Agilesphere’s recruitment process, managing stakeholder relationships and supporting and expanding the Agilesphere community.

Gemma said: “I admire Agilesphere’s reputation and felt drawn to the company’s ethos. With Agilesphere growing so quickly, it’s an exciting time to make sure our expanding community encompass our values.”

Agilesphere is a 100-strong community of experienced consultants who specialise in using agile techniques and working practices to transform services, organisations and society for the better. The organisation has supported a diverse range of government and private sector organisations in delivering transformational change at scale.

