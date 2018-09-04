German health startup Asana Rebel has raised $17.4 million in a series B round of funding co-led by Greycroft and E.ventures, with participation from other existing investors, including public-private Bonn-based VC firm High-Tech Gründerfonds.

Founded out of Berlin in 2015, Asana Rebel offers a slate of virtual yoga workouts for people to follow in their own time through a mobile app. Though it serves up one free workout each day, a premium membership unlocks unlimited access, including specific goal-oriented programs covering fat-burn, strength training, flexibility, balance, and more. Subscriptions start from around $5/month for a premium plan, which includes a 7-day free trial.

Asana Rebel had raised $7.4 million prior to now, and with another $17.4 million in the bank it plans to expand its service into more markets, including the U.S.

“Our mission is to create highly engaging health and fitness experiences,” said Asana Rebel cofounder Robin Pratap. “In addition to focusing on the expansion into the U.S. market, the new funding will be mainly invested in the team with a special focus on product, data, and tech roles.”

Healthy investments

Fitness technology startups with a focus on virtual classes are ripe for investors’ cash. A few weeks back, New York-based Peloton raised a whopping $550 million to grow its connected fitness machines and virtual classes, which include yoga. Elsewhere, stealth fitness startup Mirror raised $13 million to deliver in-home workouts through connected mirrors, while fellow New York startup Aaptiv announced a $38 million round to grow its audio-based fitness programs.

Meanwhile, Asana Rebel said it has garnered over 8 million downloads in the two and a half years since launch.

“Asana Rebel is revolutionizing the fitness industry,” added Greycroft partner Dylan Pearce. “The company has created a very impressive product that is improving the lives of millions of people.”