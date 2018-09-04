Is the retail apocalypse already over? If so, that was a short one! Big box retailers Target, Walmart, and Best Buy just announced record “same store sales” results (6.5 percent year over year, YoY, at Target, 4.5 percent at Walmart, 6.2 percent at Best Buy) for the second quarter of 2018. Here is what the latest earning calls claim are the reasons:

Target: Foot traffic plus strong sales in home, essentials, and food and beverage categories

Walmart: Strong foot traffic plus gains in grocery, apparel, and seasonal categories

Best Buy: Favorable retail environment plus “unique and elevated” experience

To corroborate the news, I had a chat with a buyer in Target’s baby department, and she told me sales certainly have “gone through the roof.” As a former Target employee, had I made a mistake leaving retail for venture capital a few years ago? But when my friend added that the sales growth had come on the heels of the Babies”R”Us/Toys”R”Us closures,” I knew something was off.

What if the strong results were not due to savvy business strategy but rather to macro effects (it’s the economy, stupid!) and simple traffic shifts due to closures of other major retailers?

Retail theater or reality?

Target and Walmart recently overhauled their home and fashion businesses, both prime margin producers in the retail world. Target also acquired Shipt to compete in the grocery delivery business. All three retailers are touting intangibles such as “guest experience” and “execution.”

But what is really happening here? Tactics like brand overhauls and acquisitions have been around for decades, but gains of this magnitude aren’t a result of people buying more food, a few jazzy in-store displays, and some Instagram-ready home furnishing sections.