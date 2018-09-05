Electronic Arts is reminding everyone that it has one of the biggest gaming franchises in the world with its FIFA soccer sims. The publisher has seen the market lose some faith in the value of its stock price due to its recent delay of Battlefield V, its revised financial outlook, and ongoing concerns about competitor Fortnite. In response, the company is now pointing out that it has plenty of reliable games that should continue to generate revenue, like EA Sports FIFA 19, which debuts for PC and consoles September 28.

To hype up FIFA, EA revealed some sales data for the series. Last year’s FIFA 18 has rushed past 24 million copies sold worldwide since its debut. That premium-priced product is just the latest entry in a franchise that has surpassed 260 million copies sold in total. But FIFA is also free-to-play on mobile, and fans have downloaded and installed FIFA Mobile more than 193 million times. The company also noted that its Asia-focused FIFA Online 3 and FIFA Online 4 continue to perform well with more than 115 million registered players between the two versions.

“For millions of players around the world the FIFA franchise has become more than just a game — it’s as big a part of their football DNA as the teams they love,” EA Sports FIFA executive producer Aaron McHardy said. “Football is a sport that can unite the world through play, and whether it be through console, mobile, competitive gaming, or regional experiences like FIFA Online 4 in Asia, we are excited to find more and more ways to connect players to the world’s game.”

EA has just finished showing off FIFA 19 to fans at the Gamescom gathering in Germany, which attracts more than 350,000 gaming enthusiasts. This game will, of course, bring back the FIFA Ultimate Team mode that generates huge piles of cash for EA through the sale of in-game card packs that players can use to complete their teams. But FIFA 19 will also continue the narrative of up-and-coming player Alex Hunter who starred in The Journey mode from FIFA 18.

With the overall gaming market continuing to grow worldwide, FIFA is one of the best opportunities that EA has to address audiences wherever they want to play. And it is doing that whether it’s with a $60 release for traditional platforms, regular updates for the mobile version, or FIFA Online for PCs in emerging Asian markets. So the soccer game should keep printing money for EA, and that should insulate it a bit if Battlefield V or the upcoming sci-fi shooter adventure Anthem underperform.