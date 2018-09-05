Microsoft today released a new preview for PCs with 15 bug fixes. This build is from the RS5 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update the company plans to release in October. The company is also releasing builds from the 19H1 branch, which, as its name indicates, will arrive in the first half of next year.

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released five major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, and April 2018 Update.

The next update, dubbed the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, will bring Windows 10 to version 1809. The update is expected to be finalized for Windows Insiders in September and roll out to the public in October.

This desktop build includes the following general bug fixes and improvements:

The build watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is no longer present in this build. This does not mean this is the final build.

Fixed an issue resulting in reduced Action Center reliability in recent flights.

Fixed an issue where if you opened one of the taskbar flyouts (like network or volume), and then quickly tried to open another, it wouldn’t work.

Fixed an issue for people with multiple monitors where if the Open or Save Dialog was moved between monitors some elements might become unexpectedly tiny.

Fixed an issue resulting in certain apps crashing recently when setting focus to the in-app search box.

Fixed an issue resulting in certain games, like League of Legends, not launching/connecting properly in recent flights.

Fixed an issue where clicking on web links in PWAs such as Twitter didn’t open the browser.

Fixed an issue resulting in certain PWAs not rendering correctly after the app had been suspended then resumed.

Fixed an issue where pasting multi-line text into certain websites using Microsoft Edge might add unexpected empty lines between each line.

Fixed a crash in recent flights when using the pen to ink in Microsoft Edge’s web notes.

Fixed a high hitting Task Manager crash in recent flights.

Fixed an issue resulting in Settings crashing for Insiders with multiple monitors when changing various options under Display Settings in the last few flights.

Fixed a crash when clicking the Verify link on the Accounts Settings page in recent flights.

Fixed an issue where the contents of the Apps & Features page wouldn’t load until the apps list was ready, resulting in the page appearing blank for a time.

Fixed an issue where the list on Settings of built-in phrases for the Pinyin IME was blank.

Fixed an issue in Narrator where activating Microsoft Edge history items would not work in Scan mode.

Improvements in Narrator Selection when moving forward in Microsoft Edge.

Today’s update bumps the Windows 10 build number for the RS5 branch from 17751 (made available to testers on August 31) to build 17754.

This build has two known issues:

When you use the Ease of Access Make Text bigger setting, you might see text clipping issues, or find that text is not increasing in size everywhere.

Narrator sometimes does not read in the Settings app when you navigate using Tab and arrow keys. Try switching to Narrator Scan mode temporarily. And when you turn Scan mode off again, Narrator will now read when you navigate using Tab and arrows key. Alternatively, you can restart Narrator to work around this issue.

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.