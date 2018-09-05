The Tor Project today released Tor Browser 8.0 with a new user onboarding experience, an updated landing page, additional language support, and new behaviors for bridge fetching, displaying a circuit, and visiting .onion sites. You can download the latest version from the project page and the distribution directory.

Tor offers anonymous communication by directing internet traffic through a free, worldwide, volunteer network consisting of more than 7,000 relays. The goal is to conceal users’ location and usage from anyone conducting network surveillance or traffic analysis.

The Tor Browser, which automatically starts Tor background processes and routes traffic through the Tor network, is built on top of Mozilla’s Firefox Extended Support Release (ESR), a version designed for schools, universities, businesses, and others who need help with mass deployments. Firefox ESR releases are maintained for one year. In addition to the Tor proxy, Tor Browser includes the TorButton, TorLauncher, NoScript, and HTTPS Everywhere Firefox extensions.

The 8.0 release brings Tor Browser up to date with Firefox 60 ESR. It also fixes “long-term Tor Browser issues you’ve told us about.” First up is the new onboarding experience, which is designed to better explain the unique aspects of Tor Browser.

Next, there is a new bridge configuration flow when you when you launch Tor. For users where Tor is blocked, the Tor Browser previously offered a handful of bridges in the browser to bypass censorship, but required sending an email or visiting a website to receive additional bridges. Now all you have to do is solve a captcha in Tor Launcher to get a bridge IP, hopefully allowing more people to bypass censorship and browse the internet freely and privately.

As for language support, Tor Browser 8.0 adds resources or nine previously unsupported languages: Catalan, Irish, Indonesian, Icelandic, Norwegian, Danish, Hebrew, Swedish, and Traditional Chinese.

Tor Browser 8.0 also includes Tor 0.3.3.9 with OpenSSL 1.0.2p and Libevent 2.1.8, the pure WebExtension version of NoScript (version 10.1.9.1), and 64-bit builds for Windows users. For those who want all the details, check out the full changelog.