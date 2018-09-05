Artificial intelligence and machine learning is transforming corporations internally, driving changes at all different levels, from tasks and business processes to marketing, sales forecasting, and even entire business models. How does the C-suite stay out in front? That’s why VB Summit, being held this year on October 22 and 23 in Mill Valley, CA, was born: to tackle the big AI issues.

Like these: Your competitors are using AI to disrupt their businesses from two distinct viewpoints: the front end, where companies are leveraging a range of applications to achieve business growth by more efficiently attracting and engaging their customers; and the back end, where AI is being used for things like supply-chain optimization, and office productivity, drug discovery, and self-driving cars.

And AI is the future of UX, now that interacting with intelligent software and devices in every nook and cranny of your life, at home, work, in the car, or on the go, becomes more natural, intuitive, and intelligent. The virtual assistant has also entered the organization as a central and powerful way for workers to interact with technology. Having a voice interactive robot or assistant to help answer any of your questions on the fly — from how much revenue you made in the last quarter, to what are the GPS coordinates of your next parts shipment — can transform the way we do business.

AI can also supercharge personalization and push customer engagement to new heights. And while marketing automation revolutionized retail growth strategies two years ago, the advent of big data and AI has made marketing automation even smarter, offering improved customer engagement, cost optimization, and more meaningful customer relationships.

Customer analysis is cracking wide open too, with AI-powered profiling tools to fully understand your customer base, improve customer engagement, and target similar prospects. And while AI and machine learning have actually been been used in cybersecurity for a long time, with increasingly vast amounts of data, we can leverage what machines are best at, and what humans are best at: to more efficiently apply existing resources and achieve better security results.

But the legacy approach to product development doesn’t hold when developing AI solutions. The role of product manager is changing; It’s one thing to draw up a wireframe for a mobile app; it’s another to build a predictive AI system.

Do you start a third-party technology solution or hire a bunch of very expensive people (if you can find them!) to develop your AI solutions? There’s no answer that doesn’t require a lot of AI experts, and no such thing as free.

Plus a series of big events have caused a revisit of ethics and privacy practices. Facebook’s data-sharing scandal, European rules and standards related to privacy and data protection (GDPR), and even Apple’s crackdown on Safari and device ID tracking have set in motion a mad compliance and security scramble.

Events like VB Summit are designed for senior executives with vision who understand that the AI and machine learning powerhouse combination is an unstoppable juggernaut, and that becoming AI-superpowered requires planning, a whole new strategic outlook, and keeping an eye on the future — because only companies that keep pace with its possibilities will stay competitive.

VB Summit offers a stellar lineup of curated speakers, the leaders who have rolled up their sleeves and entered the trenches. It showcases the best examples of how to make the AI magic happen, from defining the problem, to collecting data, forming algorithms, and then executing with a human in the middle (or not).

If you’re an exec, VP and above, you’ll join your peers in intimate and frank roundtable sessions to debate and exchange ideas, and leave with a real-world, actionable plan for your company’s future.

VB Summit is happening October 22 and 23 at The Seminary at Strawberry in Mill Valley, CA. The picturesque property is located approximately 10 minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Register now to join the thought leaders at Silicon Valley’s most intimate executive event about AI. Save 30% for a limited time with the early bird rate.