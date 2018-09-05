Vimeo has announced its entry to the stock video realm today with the launch of a new royalty-free marketplace for creators to monetize their handiwork.

The aptly named Vimeo Stock platform will allow Vimeo’s community of producers to sell their videos to anyone from marketers and businesses to agencies and other creatives.

Nonexclusive content will cost $79 for HD clips and $199 for 4K clips, while exclusive content — which is exclusive to Vimeo — is priced at $299 for HD clips and $499 for 4K clips. Those with a paid Vimeo membership are given a 20 percent discount on all purchases, and they get the added benefit that they can use all videos commercially.

Additionally, Vimeo Stock contributors are promised 60-70 percent of revenue generated from their licensed clips, which compares favorably to the likes of Shutterstock, which apparently gives 30 percent of each clip’s purchase price to the creator.

Vimeo claims that more than 240 million people watch content on its platform each month, with around 800,000 people tapping its creator-focused tools. Though there are no shortage of stock video marketplaces out there, from Getty to Shutterstock, Vimeo is looking to leverage its reputation in the creative realm and position itself as the go-to place for quality stock clips.

Among the creators on board for launch are boutique production house Sherpas Cinema, stock filmmaker collective Story & Heart, and animator Hannah Jacobs, who is among Vimeo’s inaugural slate of exclusive stock video providers. In fact, Vimeo said that the majority of its contributors on launch are licensing their footage for the first time, and thus their clips will be exclusive to Vimeo.

“Vimeo Stock is the next evolution of our commitment to empower creators to tell exceptional stories,” noted Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud. “We heard resoundingly from creative professionals, brands, and agencies alike that existing stock offerings were not getting the job done. Our goal is to set a new standard for creative footage, put more money in contributors’ pockets, and reduce friction to put better videos out in the world. We see a future where standalone stock marketplaces no longer need to exist.”

Another promised benefit of Vimeo Stock is that it integrates with the broader creative workflow — so if you already use Vimeo to edit and distribute videos, the stock clips are accessible directly from your usual dashboard. A Vimeo spokesperson also told VentureBeat that in the future, there could be scope to facilitate commissions, whereby buyers are able to request creators produce specific stock video clips if what they’re looking for doesn’t yet exist on the platform.

Vimeo Stock is available globally from today in seven languages and 29 currencies.