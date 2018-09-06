Square Enix announced that Mike Sherlock, chief operating officer for Square Enix Europe and America, passed away unexpectedly.

The Japan-based company, which makes games from Tomb Raider to Final Fantasy, said, it “is deeply saddened” to announce the death Sherlock, who had been in his position since 2015.

“It is with tremendous sorrow that we announce the passing of our great friend and colleague, Mike Sherlock,” said Phil Rogers, CEO of Square Enix Europe and America, in a statement. “Mike was a principled and charismatic leader who led by example. He was extremely proud of the progress and success we have shared over the years. The entire Square Enix family mourns this tragic loss, and our deepest sympathies are with his family and loved ones.”

Square Enix’s executive team will assume the immediate responsibilities of Sherlock and ensure the continuity of its strategic direction and operations. The company did not disclose the cause of death.

Before being named COO of Square Enix America in July 2015, Sherlock was COO of Square Enix Europe, a position he had held since 2009. Sherlock first joined Square Enix Europe in 2005 serving initially as senior vice president of marketing. Prior to joining Square Enix, Sherlock held positions as president of international publishing for Acclaim Entertainment and executive vice president of sales & marketing for Sega Europe.